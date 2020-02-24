Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi is creating much buzz among the audiences since its inception. The actress has raised anticipation around her J Jayalalithaa biopic yet again as a new look of the actress in a younger version of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was unveiled on social media. February 24 marks the 72nd birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa and the new look of Kangana from Thalaivi has been released on the special occasion.

On Monday morning, the makers shared a new picture, in which Kangana Ranaut can be seen dressed as Jayalalithaa. She can be seen wearing a white saree, a red bindi on her forehead and a warm smile.

Sharing the look from the film, the actress’ team on social media, wrote: “Revealing Kangana’s look from the film Thalaivi on the occasion of 72nd Birth Anniversary of Jayalalithaa. The film is based on the story of the life of J Jayalalithaa, and touts to shed light on the lesser-known aspects of her life (sic).”

Thalaivi, helmed by AL Vijay, brings onscreen Jayalalithaa’s journey as a stellar actress which was followed by a powerful political career.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film remembered Jayalalithaa on her 72nd birth anniversary by sharing a throwback picture of the legendary leader. The caption on the post read, “Remembering the super-lady J Jayalalithaa on her 72nd birth anniversary. Her life’s story speaks volumes about the stout-heartedness and the leadership qualities she possessed. Kangana and everyone who loves her and follows her teachings, denotes her as Jaya Amma (sic).”

The makers of Thalaivi revealed the first look from the film in November, last year.

Arvind Swami plays Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR) in Thalaivi. The film is co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26th, this year.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s sports drama Panga, co-starring Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill. The actress also has Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas in the pipeline, in which she will play an Air Force pilot.