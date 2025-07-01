Tanvi The Great: Praises pour in from Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor & more

Anupam Kher’s directorial venture ‘Tanvi The Great’ is already making waves, and the film hasn’t even hit theatres yet. With its trailer earning love from audiences and Bollywood biggies alike, the emotionally charged story of a young autistic woman aiming for the Indian Army is striking a deep chord.

The trailer, unveiled recently, offers a glimpse into the life of 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, played by debutant Shubhangi Dutt. Diagnosed with autism, Tanvi refuses to let her condition define her.

Driven by the dream of her late father, she aspires to salute the Indian flag at Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield.

As the trailer gained traction online, some of Bollywood’s most influential names came forward with high praise.

Shah Rukh Khan, in a heartfelt post on X, applauded Anupam Kher’s unwavering spirit, calling the trailer “awesome” and saluting Kher’s courage to take creative risks. Anupam, clearly touched, responded with a warm note of gratitude.

To my friend @AnupamPKher who has always taken chances… whether it’s acting, filmmaking or life!! The trailer of #TanviTheGreat is looking awesome. All the best on this journey!! https://t.co/KPc7aHz0Sk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 30, 2025

Anil Kapoor echoed similar sentiments, calling the film “powerful, heartfelt, and deeply inspiring.”

The buzz isn’t just in India. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it received a standing ovation. Since then, ‘Tanvi The Great’ has travelled to global platforms like the New York Indian Film Festival and screenings in Houston and Austin. It even drew attention from Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, who attended the gala screening in New York.

In a recent interview, Kher spoke passionately about the film’s core message. He believes ‘Tanvi The Great’ taps into a deeply human emotion, the goodness that lives in all of us but often buries under daily pressures. “When people watch this film, those original emotions return,” he said.