Jackie Shroff on ‘Tanvi: The Great’: “I had tears, and that’s never happened before”

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff is popular for his laid-back charisma and emotional restraint, but even he admits that ‘Tanvi: The Great’ hit him right in the heart, before the cameras even started rolling.

At the recently held trailer launch of ‘Tanvi: The Great’, Jackie Shroff shared how he became part of the film and why it holds a special place in his heart. The film, directed by Anupam Kher, tells the powerful story of a young autistic girl who dreams of joining the Indian Army.

Recalling the moment Anupam Kher first approached him for the project, Jackie said, “I usually don’t cry in front of anyone, but when Anupam called and played me a song from the film, my eyes welled up. I had tears. That was the moment I knew I had to do this.”

He described the experience as deeply moving and said the film felt like “soul-cleansing.”

Jackie will be playing Brigadier Joshi in the film, a pivotal role in Tanvi’s journey. “I’m thankful to Anupam Kher for casting me,” he said, adding that working with him was like being in a masterclass. “He’s not just a beautiful actor, but also a fantastic director. He guided me through so many small details while we were shooting. Anyone who wants to learn acting, just spend time around Anupam Kher.”

The cast of ‘Tanvi: The Great’ includes an impressive lineup: Anupam Kher himself, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Iain Glen (known for his role as Ser Jorah Mormont in ‘Game of Thrones’), Pallavi Joshi, and Arvind Swamy.

The film recently had a special screening at the New York Indian Film Festival, which saw none other than Robert De Niro attending the premiere.

‘Tanvi: The Great’ is ready for a theatrical release on July 18.