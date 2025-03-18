Zahan Kapoor remembers ‘dadaji’ Shashi Kapoor on his 87th birth anniversary

Shashi Kapoor, the charming, ever-smiling legend of Indian cinema, would have turned 87 this week, and to mark the occasion, his grandson, Zahan Kapoor, shared a couple of unseen photos on Instagram, giving fans a nostalgic glimpse of the beloved actor.

In one picture, Shashi Kapoor is sitting at home, dressed in a simple white kurta-pajama, pipe in hand, with a book resting on his lap. A large portrait of a warrior looms in the background, adding a majestic aura to the moment. Another photo captures him in his element at Prithvi Theatre, surrounded by posters of plays and films—a tribute to his deep love for the stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zahan (@zahankapoor)

Zahan kept the caption short and heartfelt: “Saalgirah dadaji” (Happy birthday, Grandpa).

Shashi Kapoor wasn’t just a Bollywood superstar; he was a cinematic bridge between India and the world. From blockbusters like ‘Deewar’, ‘Trishul’, and ‘Namak Halaal’ to international projects with Merchant Ivory, his versatility was unmatched.

Born into the illustrious Kapoor family, he was the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor and the younger brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. He started his journey in cinema as a child actor in films like ‘Aag’ (1948) and ‘Dana Pani’ (1953). His first lead role came in ‘Dharmputra’ (1961), a bold film tackling the complexities of Partition.

By the mid-70s, Shashi Kapoor had become a box-office favorite, sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in several classics, including ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Suhaag’, and ‘Roti Kapda Aur Makaan’.

But acting was just one part of his legacy. He was also a passionate producer and theatre enthusiast. His love for the arts led him to revive and nurture Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, turning it into a cultural hub for stage performances.

Over his four-decade-long career, Shashi Kapoor won numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. In 2011, he received with the Padma Bhushan, and in 2014, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest recognition in cinema.

Despite his success, he remained humble and grounded, known for his warmth and generosity. His passing in 2017 left a void in Indian cinema.