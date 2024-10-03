Tabu celebrates a decade of ‘Haider’ as fans call for re-release

Veteran actress Tabu, known for her exceptional performances across genres, recently marked a special milestone in her illustrious career. On October 2nd, the critically acclaimed film ‘Haider’ completed 10 years since its release, and to commemorate the occasion, Tabu took to social media to share her memories with a heartfelt post.

In her post, Tabu shared a moving video that encapsulated some of the most poignant moments from the film, particularly her portrayal of Ghazala Meer, a complex and conflicted character.

The video also included clips of co-stars Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor, among others. Along with the video, Tabu wrote: “‘#Haider Oct 2, 2014. A decade of all that followed..Thank you.'”

This sparked an outpouring of love and nostalgia among fans. Many of them took to the comments section to express their admiration for her performance and to demand a re-release of the film.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, ‘Haider’ is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’, set against the politically charged backdrop of Kashmir. The film tells the story of Haider, played by Shahid Kapoor, a young man who returns to his homeland after his father’s mysterious disappearance.

He soon learns that his father, a doctor, was detained by security forces for aiding militants. To add to his grief, Haider discovers that his mother, Ghazala played by Tabu, has entered into a relationship with his uncle, Khurram, played by Kay Kay Menon.

This discovery leads to a turbulent mother-son relationship as Haider struggles to cope with the loss of his father and his mother’s perceived betrayal. As the plot unfolds, Haider learns the devastating truth that Khurram was behind his father’s death. Driven by rage and despair, Haider embarks on a dark journey of vengeance.

Tabu’s portrayal of Ghazala, a character caught between the idealism of her late husband and the manipulations of her brother-in-law, was hailed as one of her most compelling performances. Her nuanced depiction of a woman torn by love, guilt, and survival earned her widespread praise from critics and audiences alike.

Released on October 2, 2014, ‘Haider’ was lauded for its bold storytelling, gripping performances, and its unflinching portrayal of the conflict in Kashmir. The film received multiple awards, including five National Film Awards, and has since gained a cult following. Many fans believe that ‘Haider’ deserves a second run in theaters, especially for those who missed its original release or those who want to experience its magic once more on the big screen.

As fans celebrate a decade of ‘Haider’, Tabu has her sights set on her next major project—an international series titled ‘Dune: Prophecy’.

Set in the ‘Dune’ universe, this highly anticipated series takes place 10,000 years before the events of the recent films and is based on the novel ‘Sisterhood of Dune’ by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The show will explore the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful order of women with extraordinary abilities, and follow two Harkonnen sisters as they navigate political intrigue and threats to humanity’s future.

Produced by Max and Legendary Television, the series boasts a star-studded cast, including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, and Travis Fimmel. While Tabu’s role in the series is not fully out, her inclusion in such a high-profile project has generated significant buzz.

In addition to ‘Dune: Prophecy’, Tabu last appeared in the Bollywood romantic thriller ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, alongside Ajay Devgn and Jimmy Sheirgill.