War: 5 years of Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan redefining action

As ‘War,’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, marks its fifth anniversary, the film remains a cornerstone of Bollywood’s action genre.

Since its release in 2019, it has captivated audiences with its high-octane action, compelling storyline, and standout performances, setting a new standard for action films in Indian cinema.

In a celebratory mood for its fifth anniversary, Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a nostalgic video of the film being screened in theaters, capturing the energy and excitement of the audience as they cheered and applauded. He captioned the post, ‘5 years of this unforgettable #War’.

Fans have also taken to social media to commemorate this milestone, sharing video edits and vibrant posters that reflect their appreciation for the film. One fan remarked, ‘5 years of #War! What a perfect action film! Hrithik rocked it, and Tiger surprised me more with his performance. He truly put his heart into playing two characters effortlessly.’ Another fan celebrated, ‘5 Years of #War, one of the most stylish spy action films!’

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, made a significant impact with its impressive ensemble cast. It was also the breathtaking action sequences that pushed the boundaries of what viewers had come to expect. With the clash between Bollywood’s dynamic duo—Tiger Shroff, often hailed as the youngest action superstar, and the seasoned Hrithik Roshan—the film became a visual spectacle.

One of the film’s defining moments is its electrifying showdown between Shroff and Roshan. This clash has become a defining scene in Bollywood history. It showcases not just the physical prowess of both actors, but also the storytelling that makes action films engaging. Their chemistry on-screen was palpable, and it quickly earned them accolades for their performances.

‘War’ shattered box office records, emerging as the highest-grossing film for both lead actors. It grossed over ₹475 crores worldwide, making it the top-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.