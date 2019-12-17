Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Thappad, which was earlier expected to release on March 8, 2020, gets a new release date.

The film will now be released on February 28. On Monday, Taapsee took to her official Instagram handle to share the news. She posted a picture of herself from the sets of Thaapad and made the announcement. Director Anubhav Sinha, however, was amazed to know the date change.

Announcing the change in the release date of Thappad, Taapsee wrote, “#Thappad Reuniting with the man who has taken ‘reinventing’ to some other level…. @anubhavsinhaa, looking forward to show you all on 28 Feb 2020. Produced by @bhushankumar & @anubhavsinhaa , Thappad will release on 28 Feb,2020 (sic).”

Anubhav Sinha, who has directed the film, seemed surprised to know the change and wrote, “Arre???? No one told me… 28th Feb???? Chal theek hai Phir.”

Earlier, on December 4, Anubhav Sinha took to his official Twitter handle to share a BTS from the sets of Thappad. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “And then I watched #Thappad last night. Just telling you (sic).”

In Thappad, Taapsee is reuniting with Anubhav Sinha. Earlier, they worked together in the 2018 film Mulk, which received high critical acclaims. The shooting of Thappad was wrapped up in October this year. Most parts of the film were shot in Lucknow, while some part was also shot in Delhi