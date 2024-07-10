Taapsee Pannu stresses collective effort in filmmaking: ‘It’s a teamwork’

Taapsee Pannu is setting the record straight about filmmaking: it’s all about teamwork. As she gears up for the sequel to the 2021 hit ‘Haseen Dillruba’, titled ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, Pannu emphasizes that success in cinema isn’t a one-person show.

In a recent interview, Pannu passionately discussed her belief that no single star or actor can make or break a film alone. “Filmmaking is a team sport,” she asserted, debunking the myth that individual charisma is all it takes. She stressed the pivotal roles played by directors, production crews, and marketing teams in shaping the narrative and success of a movie.

Her upcoming project, helmed by director Vinil Mathew, serves as a prime example of her collaborative ethos. Pannu’s approach to acting goes beyond personal accolades; it’s about contributing to a collective vision that involves everyone from the scriptwriters to the promotional team. This perspective stands out in an industry often overshadowed by celebrity culture.

Known for her versatile performances in films like ‘Pink’, ‘Thappad’, and ‘Badla’, Taapsee Pannu has carved a niche for herself by portraying complex characters with depth and sensitivity. Her dedication to each role underscores her commitment to cinematic excellence and the importance of cohesive teamwork in achieving it.

As ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ prepares to hit screens, Pannu’s words serve as a reminder that the magic of cinema lies not just in the limelight of its stars, but in the synergy of talents working collaboratively behind the scenes.