Taapsee Pannu reveals family’s experience in 1984 riots

In a recent interview, acclaimed actress Taapsee Pannu delved into her family’s past, shedding light on their experiences during the tumultuous 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India. While Pannu herself was born after these tragic events, her father’s firsthand encounters offer a window into the period’s harrowing impact.

Pannu’s parents tied the knot in 1986, but her father had already witnessed the riots’ chaos. Reflecting on these unsettling memories, Pannu recounted, “Though my parents married in ’86, the riots happened before that. My father was in Shakti Nagar during the violence, and he did experience it up close. They burned cars and caused other damages. However, we were among the fortunate few who didn’t suffer major losses. My mother, on the other hand, was in the Yamuna Paar area and fortunately, she didn’t experience the riots directly.”

Despite the trauma of the times, Taapsee Pannu noted that her parents rarely spoke of these events, suggesting they preferred to move on rather than dwell on the past. “They never discussed it much with me. When they did bring it up, it was never in a way that seemed to have left a lasting scar,” she shared.

The actress also reflected on her early life, revealing the financial constraints her family faced. Raised in a middle-class household, Pannu’s upbringing had careful budgeting and limited resources. She recalled, “Money was always a concern. I didn’t get pocket money; instead, we had a strict budget. My mother would only buy me new clothes once or twice a year—on my birthday or Diwali. I was that kid who would throw tantrums in shops when I didn’t get what I wanted.”

These financial limitations fueled Pannu’s ambition. “I was determined to work hard and achieve financial independence. I wanted a day when I wouldn’t have to worry about price tags. My drive to earn was partly because I wanted to be able to spend freely,” she said.

Pannu’s dedication to her career has paid off, with her starring in critically acclaimed films such as ‘Pink’, ‘Thappad’, and ‘Rashmi Rocket’. Although she made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with ‘Chashme Baddoor’, it was roles in films like ‘Baby’ and ‘Pink’ that truly cemented her place in the industry.

In her conversation, Pannu made it clear that her success is not just about accumulating wealth but also about living richly and fully. “I work hard for my money, and I want to enjoy it while I’m alive. I’m not focused on dying rich; instead, I want to live richly, making the most of the success I’ve worked so hard to achieve,” she explained.

Taapsee Pannu’s story reflects not just personal resilience but also a broader narrative of overcoming adversity and making the most of life’s opportunities. Her journey from a financially constrained childhood to becoming a prominent actress in Bollywood is both inspiring and a testament to her strength and determination.