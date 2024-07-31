Taapsee Pannu enjoys dinner in Paris with husband Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu, the celebrated Bollywood actress, is currently soaking up the charm of Paris while supporting her husband, Mathias Boe, at the Olympic Games 2024. The couple recently enjoyed a cozy dinner date in the City of Lights, as revealed by Taapsee on her Instagram Stories.

On Wednesday, Taapsee shared a snapshot from their dinner outing, featuring Mathias at the event venue. The actress captioned the post with a playful note, saying, “Ok he gets dinner treat for good work today.” Her post reflects the couple’s delight in spending quality time together amidst the Olympic festivities.

Mathias Boe, known for his impressive career as a badminton professional, is in Paris not just for the games but also in his role as a coach. Currently, he is training Indian badminton stars Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, helping them prepare for their Olympic challenges.

While Taapsee is enjoying her Parisian getaway, her professional life is buzzing with excitement. The actress is gearing up for the release of two highly anticipated films. First on the list is ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, a romantic thriller that has already created a buzz with its recently released trailer.

The film stars Taapsee alongside Vikrant Massey, and promises to deliver a gripping narrative filled with suspense and intrigue. The trailer showcases Rani (Taapsee) and Rishu (Vikrant) grappling with their tumultuous past while facing new hurdles, including a formidable new character played by Jimmy Shergill. Directed by Jayprad Desai and produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films, the movie is set to hit theaters on August 9.

Adding to the excitement, Taapsee is also featured in ‘Khel Khel Mein’, a comedy-drama set for release on Independence Day. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is expected to offer a rollercoaster of emotions and laughter.

The song ‘Hauli Hauli’ from the film has already captured public attention, becoming a catchy hit. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre with its fresh and engaging storyline.

As Taapsee continues to balance her personal and professional life, her fans eagerly await her upcoming projects and wish her well on both fronts.