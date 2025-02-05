Taapsee Pannu drops ‘Gandhari’ BTS pics: “When the going gets tough…”

Taapsee Pannu is currently immersed in the making of her upcoming project ‘Gandhari’, and she’s sharing glimpses of her journey on set with her fans.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to reflect on her experience so far, giving followers a peek into the challenges and triumphs of bringing this project to life.

Advertisement

In her post, Taapsee shared an inspiring thought: “When the going gets tough, the tough get going… that’s the one line that sums up the motivation and experience ‘Gandhari’ has given us.” She continued, highlighting that the team is nearing the final stages of the shoot and preparing to “break the glass ceiling—literally as well,” as they push boundaries in their craft.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

She also hinted at the excitement of exploring uncharted territories, quoting, “If you want something you never had, you have to do something you’ve never done.”

The actress shared two pictures with her followers. The first shows her in a vibrant green and pink salwar suit, complete with a long braid and holding a stick, offering a sneak peek into her character.

The second image captures a candid moment with the film’s director, Devashish Makhija, writer Kanika Dhillon, and co-star Ishwak Singh, giving fans a look at the creative team behind the film.

Taapsee’s last film, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, saw her sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in a story about seven friends who decide to make their phones public property for one night, only for things to spiral out of control.

Despite its intriguing premise, the film struggled at the box office, overshadowed by ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vedaa’.

Earlier in the year, Taapsee also earned praise for her role in ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, which released on Netflix in August.

The film, starring Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill, had good reception.