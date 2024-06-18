Taapsee Pannu credits Preity Zinta for Bollywood break

‘Dunki’ actress Taapsee Pannu revealed in a candid interview that she entered B-town due to ‘Veer-Zaara’ actress Preity Zinta. She shared on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s talk show that her initial entry into Bollywood was because of her resemblance to Zinta.

Recently, the ‘Thappad’ actress appeared as a guest on ‘Dhawan Karenge with Shikhar Dhawan’ and discussed the expectations that came with being compared to Preity Zinta. During the conversation, Taapsee revealed that she received film offers in Telugu and Tamil cinema while she was still in engineering college.

A few years later, Bollywood offers started coming in as well. “Many thought that I was a new version of Preity Zinta. That was the reason I got offers in Bollywood… She has a very positive energy, and you know it better than me because you must have interacted with her more. I have only seen her on TV or the big screen.”

Expressing her thoughts on the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actress, Taapsee said that she viewed Preity Zinta as “someone who can be lively and can be with brain.” Taapsee went on to reveal that she felt the need to live up to this reputation, as her entry into the industry was partly due to this comparison, leading her to try and emulate Zinta.

Taapsee debuted in cinema with the 2010 Telugu film ‘Jhummandi Naadam’ and entered the Hindi film industry with ‘Chashme Baddoor.’ She gained popularity among audiences and critics in 2015, playing a supporting role as an undercover agent in the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Baby’. Taapsee then gained prominence with Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Pink,’ ‘Manmarziyan,’ ‘Judwaa 2,’ ‘Saand Ki Aankh,’ ‘Mission Mangal,’ and ‘Thappad.’

Taapsee Pannu last appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ and is ready to star in ‘Khel Khel Mein’ alongside Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan.

On the personal front, Pannu tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur with her long-time boyfriend, Mathias Boe.