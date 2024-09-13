Swara Bhaskar mourns Sitaram Yechury’s passing: “Lal salaam comrade, rest in power!”

Swara Bhaskar expressed her heartbreak over the death of Sitaram Yechury, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), in an emotional Instagram post.

Sharing her grief, Swara wrote, “Absolutely stunned & heartbroken at the untimely demise of Sitaram Yechury sir. He was a towering figure of progressive politics and a mentor to so many young people.” She extended her condolences to his family, offering a final tribute: “Lal Salaam, comrade, rest in power!”

Yechury passed away on September 12, 2024, at the age of 72, after battling a severe respiratory infection. He had been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on August 19, 2024, with symptoms of a pneumonia-like chest infection. Despite intensive care and respiratory support, his condition worsened in September, and he succumbed to the illness. Yechury’s family, in a selfless act, donated his body to AIIMS for teaching and research purposes.

Sitaram Yechury was a pivotal figure in Indian politics, serving on the CPM politburo for 32 years and holding the position of General Secretary since 2015. He also represented West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha from 2005 to 2017. Throughout his career, Yechury was known for his unwavering commitment to democracy, secularism, and the unity of the nation. His leadership and vision left an enduring impact on Indian politics, making him a respected figure across the political spectrum.

As a mark of respect, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) flew their party flag at half-mast at their Delhi office. Senior CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah called Yechury the “strongest voice” for democracy and secularism in India, describing his passing as a significant loss for the left movement and the country’s democratic progress.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, also mourned Yechury’s loss. Sharing a picture on X, Gandhi fondly remembered their long discussions and praised Yechury as a “protector of the idea of India.” His heartfelt message reflected the deep friendship and admiration he had for Yechury, whose influence spanned well beyond party lines.