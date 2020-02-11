Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen is a one-woman army, who manages her business, charity and family altogether. The actress lives fully up to her title, as she successfully raised two daughters. Amidst, her busy schedule, she enjoys a massive fan following and always likes to keep her fans updated with new things happening in her life.

Now, the lady is all set to make a comeback on screen. The actress is making her digital debut with a web series Aarya. She will be seen making her comeback after a huge gap of almost a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will go on air on March 29.

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the series will launch on Disney+ Hotstar. The series went on floors in December 2019, and the story is set against Rajasthan’s backdrop. Sushmita plays the title role.

Recently, the actress shared a picture of her, enjoying the Jaipur sunset. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Delaying the #sunset in #jaipur what a breathtaking view na!!! #nahargarhfort #pinkcity #somethingaboutit I love you guys (sic).”

Meanwhile, last December the actress wrote: “Sunset & Sen’s (filming) Set#somethingaboutit In the midst of a busy workday, it’s a must to sometimes pause & absorb the magic that surrounds us!!! #appreciatelife #beingalive #rejuvenate #lifeisbeautiful (sic).”

In Bollywood, Sushmita was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s multistarrer slapstick, No Problem, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Kangana Ranaut. In 2015, she won critical acclaim for her act in Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali art film, Nirbaak.