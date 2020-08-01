With new twists and turns, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide case has taken a different direction altogether. While, Rhea Chakraborty, on Saturday, finally broke her silence on the series of allegations against her, Ankita Lokhande, on the other side, also revealed some shocking conversations she had with Sushant and why she believes that Sushant cannot commit suicide.

In the latest development, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram handle to write an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into her late brother’s case and ensure no evidence is tampered with. Fearing evidence is being tampered with in the ongoing investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his sister requested PM Modi to intervene.

In her letter, she has also claimed that Sushant did not have a godfather in Bollywood and similarly, his family does not have one in life.

The letter reads, “Dear sir, Somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail.”

Captioning her post, Shweta wrote, “I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost (sic).”

The open letter to the Prime Minister comes a day after her Instagram post wherein she shared her late brother’s hand-written plans for himself on a whiteboard, which reveal that the actor was planning to start transcendental meditation from June 29.

Over the past few days, Sushant’s sister has been extremely active on social media and after her father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others, she has been hoping that truth shall prevail. Post the FIR against Rhea, Bihar Police also started probing the case in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence on June 14.