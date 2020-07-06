It’s been a while now since Sushant Singh Rajput left us for his heavenly abode. While his fans have been missing him every now and then and sharing his memories, his sister has shared a handwritten card the 34-year old actor had given her some time back. It has a motivational message written by Sushant.

Sharing a picture of the card on her Instagram handle, Shweta has shared a few heart emojis. The card reads, “‘She’ who says she & ‘she’ who says ‘she’ can’t are both usually right! You are the first she, love you, Bhai, Sushant (sic).”

Shweta had recently shared a throwback picture of Sushant with her daughter and captioned it, “Sweethearts, Freyju with her Mamu #sushantsinghrajput (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Tribute to #SushantSinghRajput #SushantSinghRajput #Nahakakkar A post shared by Chandan Thakur (@chandan_thakur_89) on Jul 5, 2020 at 9:44pm PDT

A few days ago, Shweta had shared a picture from their Patna home along with a goodbye note. “A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are…. we will always love you for eternity. #sushantsinghrajput,” she’d written.

According to reports, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on June 14 and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium a day later, after his demise.