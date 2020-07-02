Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on OTT platform. Amidst all this, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi has left for her hometown in Delhi. Recently, the actress shared a poem on her Instagram stories which indirectly hinted that she might not return.

Sanjana, on Wednesday, shared a selfie from the Mumbai airport Alongside the post, the actress wrote, “Khuda hafiz, Mumbai. 4 mahine baad aapke darshan hue. Mein chali, Dilli vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hain. Ya shayad, filhaal aap mein bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi.”

Sanjana has been disturbed and distraught since Sushant died on June 14 due to asphyxiation. On Tuesday, Sanjana recorded her statement at the Bandra police station.

Earlier, she shared an emotional video, in which she broke down as she reminisced about her experience of shooting for Dil Bechara with him.

A week later, Sanjana wrote in another Instagram post that time does not lessen the pain of losing someone. She promised to fulfil Sushant’s vision and dreams for the education of children, artists and a world filled with honesty and kindness. “I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together… #SushantSinghRajput,” she wrote in her post.

For the unversed, Dil Bechara is Sanjana’s debut film as a leading lady and Sushant’s last will get a direct-to-digital release. The film, a cinematic adaptation of John Green’s bestseller The Fault In Our Stars, will be out on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.