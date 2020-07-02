Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on OTT platform. Amidst all this, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi has left for her hometown in Delhi. Recently, the actress shared a poem on her Instagram stories which indirectly hinted that she might not return.
Sanjana, on Wednesday, shared a selfie from the Mumbai airport Alongside the post, the actress wrote, “Khuda hafiz, Mumbai. 4 mahine baad aapke darshan hue. Mein chali, Dilli vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hain. Ya shayad, filhaal aap mein bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi.”
Sanjana has been disturbed and distraught since Sushant died on June 14 due to asphyxiation. On Tuesday, Sanjana recorded her statement at the Bandra police station.
Earlier, she shared an emotional video, in which she broke down as she reminisced about her experience of shooting for Dil Bechara with him.
View this post on Instagram
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. – our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. Sushant and I were to save all our anecdotes, moments and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we had kept them in our stomachs all this while. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued – we were supposed to FINALLY watch the film, our labour of love, together – my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet. Amidst your journey, and in the middle of 16 hour long shoot days, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput
A week later, Sanjana wrote in another Instagram post that time does not lessen the pain of losing someone. She promised to fulfil Sushant’s vision and dreams for the education of children, artists and a world filled with honesty and kindness. “I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together… #SushantSinghRajput,” she wrote in her post.
View this post on Instagram
Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding – Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality – rid of all toxicity, I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. . . . #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou
For the unversed, Dil Bechara is Sanjana’s debut film as a leading lady and Sushant’s last will get a direct-to-digital release. The film, a cinematic adaptation of John Green’s bestseller The Fault In Our Stars, will be out on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.