It’s been more than two months since Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian passed away. However, the theories behind their death doesn’t seem to take a rest in the near future. Amidst the controversies, speculations rife that the duo’s untimely demise is connected in some or the other way. While the police are doing their investigation, we have got our hands on Sushant and Disha’s WhatsApp chat. These messages were exchanged in and around April 2020 which shows the duo discussing work extensively.

In the images, making rounds on the internet, the WhatsApp chat reveals Disha and Sushant discussing possible brand collaborations and offers. Disha also managed an online interactive session which included the late actor speaking to callers. During this chat, Siddharth Pithani’s name also crops up as ‘Sid’. The chats have taken place over a period of 10 days which took place on the 2, 7, 10 and 11th of April.

As per reports, the Mumbai Police had earlier established that Disha and Sushant had spoken for only 28 days. However, the report suggests that it is likely that the police may have taken into consideration only a certain mobile number. According to reports, Disha fell to her death from the 14th floor of a high-rise building on June 8. It is being alleged that her death might be connected to Sushant’s alleged suicide on June 14.

The Mumbai Police has constantly come under fire for delaying the investigation and not filing an FIR even two months after his demise. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is probing the money laundering angle and other allegations which have been labelled against Rhea Chakraborty and five others by Sushant’s family.