The sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has shaken the entire Bollywood film industry. The 34-years old actor had reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, as per police officials. His co-stars and colleagues are devastated by the news of his death. Sara Ali Khan who made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput also mourned the death of the actor.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant, remembered him with a heartbreaking post on social media.

The actress rook to her official Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes picture from the making of the film, in which the two of them were seen laughing heartily. Her caption simply read, “Sushant Singh Rajput,” followed by a series of heart and heartbroken emojis.

View this post on Instagram Sushant Singh Rajput ❤️💔❣️ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jun 14, 2020 at 8:36am PDT

“The last rites will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna tomorrow,” the actor’s spokesperson told PTI on Sunday.

The down to earth actor initially began his career with TV shows including Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The actor then got his breakthrough in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che.

However, his popularity reached its heights when he was roped in for the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the popular Indian skipper. Sushant’s last performance was in Dil Bechara which is yet to be released.