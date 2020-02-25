Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently enjoying the massive success of his last flick Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was hit all across and is one of the superstar’s highest-grossing films.

South actor Mahesh Babu is currently in Mumbai and shooting for an advertisement alongside Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and the duo seems all pumped for the shoot. They were all smiles as they posed for a picture together.

Mahesh Babu, unlike others, enjoys a separate fanbase, not just in South India but across the globe. The box office numbers prove the same and are increasing with every movie that Mahesh Babu delivers.

Sarileru Neekevvaru marks the hattrick of Mahesh Babu’s films crossing the 100 crore mark and is still going strong at the box office. The movie has crossed the mark of 250 crores and is still going strong and the fever is still high.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, he is currently gearing up for his next film 83’. Being directed by Kabir Khan, the film will tell the story of India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone will play his on-screen wife Romi Dev in the film.