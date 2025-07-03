Sunny Deol on playing Hanuman in Ramayana: “Grateful to walk this path”

Sunny Deol is stepping into the world of mythology with a role that’s both sacred and powerful. The actor, known for his fierce screen presence in films like ‘Gadar’, will portray Lord Hanuman in the upcoming mega-project ‘Ramayana’, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Deol made the announcement on Instagram, sharing his enthusiasm about taking on a character deeply embedded in India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

Posting the film’s teaser, he wrote, “Honoured to be part of a story that has shaped generations. Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra’s ‘Ramayana’, the immortal story of Rama vs Ravana. Grateful to walk this path, and to share it with all of you.”

Sunny Deol on being a part of ‘Ramayana’:

Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and powered by visual effects giant DNEG (which boasts eight Oscars to its name), ‘Ramayana’ aims to bring the ancient epic to the big screen.

The teaser, released on Thursday, opens with a visually striking sequence featuring the cosmic trio Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. It then introduces the lead cast: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

The team behind the project described the journey as one of “ten years of aspiration” and “relentless conviction” to do justice to what they call “the greatest epic of all time.”

In their statement, they emphasized the commitment to authenticity and scale: “Welcome to the Beginning. Let’s Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari, best known for films like ‘Dangal’, said that making ‘Ramayana’ is more than just filmmaking. It’s a tribute.

“Ramayana is a story we’ve all grown up with. It carries the soul of our culture,” he said. “Our aim was to honour that soul, and present it with the cinematic scale it truly deserves. As a filmmaker, it’s both a huge responsibility and a heartfelt honour to bring it to life.”

He added that this wasn’t just about storytelling, it was about crafting a shared vision steeped in reverence and excellence, one meant to resonate far beyond borders.

The film will be released in two parts, with Part 1 slated to hit screens around Diwali 2026 and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.