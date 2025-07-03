Ramayana teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash take center stage in upcoming epic

The much-anticipated first look teaser of ‘Ramayana’ is finally out, and it offers a brief glimpse into what’s shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Indian films in recent times. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Ramayana’ stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravan.

The three-minute teaser, released on Thursday, doesn’t reveal much in terms of actual footage from the movie.

Instead, it leans heavily on building mood and atmosphere through VFX-heavy visuals and an orchestral background score by two heavyweights, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

It opens with dramatic sequences evoking the origin stories of the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, and frames the Ram-Ravan conflict as an all-consuming war, referred to as “the war to end all wars.”

The teaser’s format has already sparked comparisons with popular Western shows like ‘Game of Thrones’, especially with its stylized credits and world-building approach.

Touted as “Our Truth, Our Story,” this film aims to retell the ancient Indian epic through a modern cinematic lens.

‘Ramayana’ will be first outing of Ranbir Kapoor in a mythological role. His look from the film, especially a few leaked behind-the-scenes photos with Sai Pallavi, has generated buzz for months.

Sai Pallavi steps into the role of Sita, a significant part in the story and likely a major milestone in her filmography. Sai recently appeared in Aamir Khan’s production ‘Ek Din’, opposite Junaid Khan.

Yash, coming off the massive success of ‘KGF’, plays the antagonist Ravan. Not just an actor here, he’s also a co-producer of the film.

The cast is full of familiar faces. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, Ravie Dubey is Lakshman, and other names include Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Arun Govil, the latter best known for playing Ram in the iconic 1987 TV adaptation.

‘Ramayana’ will come out as a two-part saga. The first installment is slated to hit the screens during Diwali 2026, with the second following a year later in Diwali 2027. No additional footage or production stills have been released officially beyond the teaser.