Sunny Deol accused of cheating and forgery by producer Sourav Gupta

Actor Sunny Deol found himself in trouble after producer Sourav Gupta filed a case against him at Juhu Police Station. The ‘Gadar 2’ star has been accused of cheating, forgery, and lying. Gupta claims that the actor has cheated him of 2.5 crores. Meanwhile, Deol has refrained from commenting on the allegations.

Sourav Gupta, a builder turned producer, has accused the actor of fraudulent activities. He claims that he and his team entered into an agreement with Sunny Deol in 2016 to collaborate on a film. In a talk with Times Now, Gupta revealed, “We paid him Rs 1 crore in advance. Then in October, he asked for another crore and we made that payment as well.” However, Deol went on to shoot for ‘Poster Boyz’ and didn’t start his project with Gupta.

After paying Deol a sum of 2 crores, several meetings took place between the two, where old ideas were dropped and new projects were developed at the actor’s insistence. This continued until 2022. According to Sourav Gupta’s claims, Sunny allegedly told him that his script was stale and that he should rework it, focusing on Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. Sunny wanted to play the role of a lawyer in the film, which was tentatively titled ‘Ram Janmbhoomi.’ The producer stated that in a subsequent meeting after his team had completed the new script, Deol demanded another 50 lakhs, and they complied.

However, despite the payment of 2.5 crores, Sourav Gupta has alleged that Sunny forged their contract and changed the agreed fees from 4 crores to 8 crores, with an additional 2 crores from profits.

Recent developments reveal that filmmaker Suneel Darshan has come out in support of Gupta in a press conference reported by Hindustan Times. Darshan revealed that he also faced similar issues with the actor, saying, “Sunny Deol acquired rights for my movie ‘Ajay’ (1996) for overseas distribution and only made a partial payment. The balance payment never came through,” says Darshan, adding, “Later, Sunny requested me to work on a project with him, saying, ‘Have faith in me, help me out,’ and got me to pay him again.”

After Gupta filed the report, Juhu police summoned the actor. However, Sunny excused himself, stating that he was out of town. Following this, no additional updates have come to light. Given his notorious reputation for deals with filmmakers and producers, how Deol’s case will fare remains to be out.