Entertainment industry halts events to honour Air India crash victims

In the wake of the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, the entertainment industry swiftly responded by postponing and cancelling several major events, choosing to stand in solidarity with the grieving families.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was ready to headline a press conference in Mumbai for the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), where he was to be introduced as the league’s brand ambassador.

The event was meant to showcase Salman’s association with the adrenaline-pumping sport, alongside ISRL co-founders Veer Patel and Ishan Lokhande.

However, as the news of the plane crash broke around the same time the event was starting, the organizers made an immediate and respectful decision to cancel.

The ISRL team, along with Salman Khan, addressed the gathering briefly before calling off the event. They said, “As you all know, a tragic incident occurred earlier in the day. It’s a sad time for everybody. ISRL and Mr. Salman Khan stand united with the nation in these tough times. This is not a moment for celebration. Our prayers and heartfelt condolences are with the families of the deceased. Stay strong, India.”

Meanwhile, another highly anticipated event faced a similar outcome. The team behind the upcoming pan-Indian film ‘Kannappa’ announced that they were deferring their major promotional plans.

Actor Vishnu Manchu, who plays the titular role, shared the update on his social media handle.

My heart breaks for the lives lost in today’s Ahmedabad Air India crash. In deep mourning, we’re deferring the #Kanappa trailer release by one day and canceling tomorrow’s Indore pre‑release event. My prayers are with the families during this unimaginably difficult time. — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 12, 2025

Vishnu wrote, “My heart breaks for the lives lost in today’s Ahmedabad Air India crash. In deep mourning, we’re deferring the ‘Kannappa’ trailer release by one day and cancelling tomorrow’s pre-release event in Indore. My prayers are with the families during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Additionally, the makers of ‘Rana Naidu Season 2’ also cancelled their scheduled fan and media event. The series, starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, was all ready for a grand promotional push in Mumbai on Thursday.

However, after the heartbreaking news surfaced, the creators decided to step back out of respect.

In an official statement, they said, “In light of the tragic news concerning the Air India flight, and in solidarity with the families of those impacted, we have made a decision to cancel today’s fan and media event for Rana Naidu Season 2. Our hopes and prayers are with the families of those affected by this devastating news.”

The second season of ‘Rana Naidu’ will still premiere on Netflix as planned on June 13, but the team emphasized that celebrating during such a sombre time would be inappropriate.