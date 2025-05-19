Suniel Shetty recalls rejecting ‘Border’ over JP Dutta’s alleged temper

Suniel Shetty boasts an impressive filmography comprising several hits. One of his biggest blockbusters is JP Dutta’s ‘Border.’ Today, the title is one of the top war titles of Bollywood to date. However, Shetty wasn’t initially on board with the film. He rejected the title over rumours of JP Dutta’s temper. However, subsequently, the actor and the director became great friends.

During an interaction with Radio Nasha, Suniel Shetty recollected the anecdote. “I had initially said no to Border because there was a hearsay, JP Dutta was very strict, and if he got upset, he would verbally abuse too. I was hot-tempered, too. So, he had come to meet me, and I had told him that I would get back. But I told my secretary that I will not be able to do this. Because if he ended up verbally abusing me, I might just raise my hand at him because I am as hot-tempered, so I will hit back. I didn’t want to spoil relations with anybody.”

The actor added, “But JP was so adamant on having me as Bhairav Singh in Border that he connected with Bharat Shah, who knew my mother-in-law. So when the film came through her and she sat me down and explained, I agreed.” Moreover, the actor “kept a condition that if he abused, I would walk out of the film then. But then, from the first day JP and I hit it like a house on fire, I genuinely feel that he is one fellow who cast me in his film even in my worst phase. He never saw the commercial aspects of my films; that’s what you call a true friend.”

Reflecting on judgements based on rumours, Shetty recalled how this incident changed his perspective. “I must have missed so many relationships and beautiful people in my life, assuming or hearing something about someone. From then I decided that I would weigh every relationship of mine, and not allow judgment from others to come into my life. Since then, I have seen such a change in my life that it’s unbelievable.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty is gearing up for the release of ‘Kesari Veer.’ Moving ahead, he is also going to star in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ alongside an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt. Moreover, the actor also has ‘Hera Pheri 3’ in the pipeline.

