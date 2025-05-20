Suniel Shetty reacts to Paresh Rawal quitting ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Paresh Rawal, the beloved Babu Bhaiya of ‘Hera Pheri’, is not returning for the third installment of the iconic comedy franchise, and if you’re upset, you’re not alone because Suniel Shetty, aka the ever-serious Shyam from the original trio, is just as devastated – if not more.

The news dropped like a bolt of lightning for fans who’ve been waiting with bated breath for the return of the OG trio: Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal).

Advertisement

These three characters together redefined slapstick comedy in Indian cinema, and the chemistry between them became the soul of the franchise.

Advertisement

But with Rawal confirming his exit, things are looking less than rosy for ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Speaking to ANI, Suniel Shetty admitted that the news has left him completely shaken. “I mean, it’s an absolute shock to me… I’m completely heartbroken because if there was one film I was really looking forward to, it was ‘Hera Pheri’,” Shetty confessed.

He didn’t stop there. In no uncertain terms, Suniel Shetty made it clear that, in his view, ‘Hera Pheri 3’ simply cannot happen without Paresh Rawal.

“It cannot happen. 100 percent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal,” he declared. “It can maybe happen without me or Akshay, but without Babu Bhaiya? No chance. The madness just doesn’t work without him.”

And let’s be honest – he’s got a point. Baburao, with his thick glasses, wild expressions, and that legendary Marathi-accented dialogue delivery, is more than a character; he’s a cultural phenomenon.

Whether it was his confused one-liners or his frustrated outbursts, Paresh Rawal brought a kind of magic that nobody else can create.

Just days ago, Paresh Rawal took to X (formerly Twitter) to officially break the news and set the record straight. There were no behind-the-scenes fights or creative differences.

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ was not due to creative differences,” he wrote. “I’M REITERATING THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan.”

To recap, the original ‘Hera Pheri’ hit screens in 2000 under the direction of Priyadarshan and became an instant classic. The sequel, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, came out in 2006.