Akshay Kumar reportedly sues Paresh Rawal for 25 Cr for abandoning ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Things are reportedly getting heated for ‘Hera Pheri 3.’ Recently, Paresh Rawal, who stars as the beloved Baburao in the film franchise, confirmed his exit from the third instalment. The unexpected turn in events after a greenlight, confused fans. Now, as per a report, Akshay Kumar is suing him for sabotaging the film. Moreover, filmmaker Priyadarshan has also voiced his shock over Rawal’s move.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar has sent Paresh Rawal a legal notice for 25 crores for walking out of ‘Hera Pheri 3.’ The portal quoted Priyadarshan, who revealed that Kumar had the right to legal action given that he had invested in the film. Moreover, the director revealed that the ‘Airlift’ actor bought the rights for the title from Feroz Nadiadwala.

Speaking on the issue, Priyadarshan said, “I don’t know why this happened because Paresh didn’t inform us. Before starting the film, Akshay asked me to check with both Paresh and Suniel, and I did, and both were onboard.” Reflecting on Rawal’s move, he said, “I don’t have anything to lose, but Akshay has invested money, and that could be the reason why he is taking this action. Paresh Rawal hasn’t spoken to me till date.”

Additionally, the portal cited a source with knowledge on the legal proceedings on the matter. “Paresh displayed a blatant disregard for professional integrity or commercial morality. If he wanted to not do the film, he should have said so before signing the legal contract, accepting the signing amount and making the producer spend so much money on the shoot.”

Previously, in a brief statement to Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal confirmed that he is no longer a part of the awaited film. He said, “Yes, it’s a fact.”

The ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise found its inception in 2000. The title emerged as a genre-defining film, amassing a massive fandom. Fans hail the title as one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema. The ace trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal brought the comedy ride to life. Additionally, the second instalment made its way in 2006 and continued the signature essence of the film. Priyadarshan teased ‘Hera Pheri 3’ after Akshay Kumar wished the filmmaker with an endearing post.

With the issue taking a legal turn, it remains to be seen how the fate of the title pans out.

