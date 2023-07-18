Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s daughter Kaveri sets up dating app profile after divorce

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, known for her roles in Bollywood films, recently shared an interesting anecdote about her daughter’s concern for her happiness. Suchitra, who was previously married to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, revealed that her daughter Kaveri Kapur, a budding singer, felt that her mother’s life was too sad and wanted to ensure she wouldn’t be lonely after Kaveri left for college.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Suchitra spoke about her daughter’s thoughtful gesture of setting up a dating app profile for her mother, urging her to go on at least 15 dates. Although Suchitra only went on a few dates, she met some genuinely kind and interesting individuals whom she continues to stay in touch with.

Reflecting on her experience, Suchitra expressed a sense of pride in herself for stepping out of her comfort zone and opening up to new possibilities. She embraced the idea of allowing herself to meet new people and create meaningful connections. Despite deleting the dating app after a few encounters, Suchitra cherishes the friendships she formed through those online platforms.

Previously, Suchitra had spoken about her divorce from Shekhar Kapur, highlighting its impact on their daughter Kaveri. She acknowledged that her daughter had been deeply affected by the separation of the couple and endured childhood trauma as a result, that she still has not completely recovered from. However, with Kaveri’s support and concern for her well-being, Suchitra felt encouraged to explore new avenues of happiness that worked in her favor.

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry at a remarkably young age. Back in 1987-1988, while still attending school, she made her debut on the small screen with the TV series Chunauti. Her talent and passion for acting shone brightly even in those early years.

During her formative years, Suchitra had the opportunity to showcase her versatility by taking on the role of Lucy in a musical production called Peanuts: The Musical. The musical, based on the beloved comic strip Peanuts, allowed her to delve into the world of theater and showcase her acting prowess.

However, it was in 1994 that Suchitra experienced a breakthrough that would shape her film career. She secured a significant role in the movie Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, starring alongside the charismatic Shahrukh Khan. The film not only achieved commercial success but also garnered critical acclaim.