‘Street Dancer 3D’ marks two years since its release thanks to Varun Dhawan

In honor of the 2nd anniversary of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s hit film ‘Street Dancer 3D’, Shraddha Kapoor shared an Instagram post.

Varun posted a few Instagram Stories related to the film on his Instagram account. First, it was a throwback video from two years ago when they were promoting the film. He wrote, “Miss this 2 year back SD3.”

The second IG Story was a repost that had a photo of the film’s cast and crew.

It revolves around a group of aspiring dancers who get together and compete with other dancers on a global platform in the movie Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’Souza. Varun portrayed Sahej Singh Narula, a dancer who aspires to follow in his brother’s footsteps. Aside from its lead actors, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi also played pivotal roles in the movie, which was released on January 24, 2020. Moreover, Varun and Natasha Dalal are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today.

