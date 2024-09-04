Stree 3: Director Amar Kaushik reveals if Akshay Kumar will return

‘Stree 2’ hasn’t just caused an uproar at the box office but has also heightened fans’ curiosity about what lies ahead for the franchise. Amar Kaushik’s ‘Stree 2’ comes six years after the release of the first installment. The film has already joined the 500-crore club at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down. Upcoming releases in the Maddock Supernatural Universe include ‘Bhediya 2’ and ‘Stree 3.’ To put speculation to rest, director Amar Kaushik has revealed details about the highly anticipated ‘Stree 3.’

For those who might not know, Akshay Kumar had a cameo appearance in the latest instalment of the horror-comedy. The actor also teased an intriguing post-credits scene, hinting at his involvement in the third installment of the series. ‘Stree 2’ starred Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The returning team from the first film faced a new threat looming over Chanderi. However, another chaos will strike Chanderi with ‘Stree 3.’

In an interview with ANI, director Amar Kaushik disclosed plans for the upcoming release. When asked about what the makers have in mind for ‘Stree 3,’ he said, “I think ‘Stree 2’ took six years to make from the first film. However, ‘Stree 3’ won’t take six years; it will take at least three years.” The director also expressed his elation over the groundbreaking box office success of ‘Stree 2.’ “I am thankful to the audience and everyone who watched the film and shared messages. We have to put in a lot of hard work, and the credit goes to everyone, including the stars, producers, and technicians.”

As the conversation progressed, Kaushik was asked if Akshay Kumar will be seen in the third installment. The filmmaker responded without giving a definite answer: “It depends on the script. If the story demands it, he (Akshay Kumar) would be seen. Otherwise, he won’t be.”

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Rao recently reflected on whether ‘Bhediya 2’ or ‘Stree 3’ will release first. Elaborating on his rationale, the actor explained that while ‘Stree’ has already received its second installment, ‘Bhediya’ has not. Therefore, Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya 2’ may release first.

Meanwhile, with interconnected elements like cameos and common cast members, the makers make sure to tie all the films of the franchise well. Fans can look forward to tantalizing glimpses of future projects within the franchise. Previously, Amar Kaushik revealed that the basic idea for ‘Stree 3’ is already in place, and the makers aim to make it bigger and better.