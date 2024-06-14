‘Stree 2’ adds thrills to Independence day box office battle

This Independence Day promises to be an extravaganza for movie enthusiasts, especially Bollywood fans. With a lineup of major titles poised for battle, audiences are in for an immense entertainment treat. Recent developments reveal that the sequel 2 to the blockbuster horror-comedy ‘Stree’, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi, has entered the fray.

The creators of ‘Stree 2’ had previously teased the teaser of the forthcoming film. However, in a surprising twist, the teaser was exclusively premiered in theaters during the screening of Maddock Film’s horror-comedy, ‘Munjya’, which also intertwines with the ‘Stree’ universe. Finally, addressing fans’ anticipation, the makers announced that the film is set for release on August 15. In the meantime, a leaked version of the teaser surfaced online, offering glimpses of Tamannaah Bhatia’s role in the sequel.

‘Stree 2’ is slated to go head-to-head with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s ‘Vedaa’. Initially, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ was also scheduled for an Independence Day release but has now been postponed to Diwali. Meanwhile, there are rumors circulating about the postponement of the highly anticipated ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun, which was initially set for release on August 15.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ features Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan. Originally slated for a September release, the film’s premiere has been brought forward to Independence Day. On the other hand, ‘Vedaa’, starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, also hits theaters on Independence Day, portraying the story of an aspiring boxer (Wagh) mentored by her guide (Abraham) to challenge an unjust system.

The original ‘Stree’, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, captivated audiences upon its 2018 release, earning acclaim for its unique take on the horror-comedy genre and its catchy soundtrack. The film centered around a mysterious witch who abducted men at night, leaving only their clothes behind. With an unresolved cliffhanger, the film left fans eager for more, sparking various theories about its conclusion. Given the success of its predecessor and the anticipation surrounding its sequel, ‘Stree 2’ is poised to be a commercial triumph.

With such a formidable lineup of Independence Day releases, the battle for the box office crown awaits its victor.