Sushant Singh Rajput is not with us today but will remain in our memories forever. On Monday, as the entire country celebrated Raksha Bandhan, Sushant’s sisters missed their little brother a lot. Meetu Singh, one of the sisters of the late actor penned an emotional heartbreaking note for him on the occasion. One could feel that pain in her message.

Sharing it on her Instagram handle, Meetu shared an adorable picture of her along with her brother Sushant and wrote, “Bhai, We are still in a state of shock and can’t believe that you aren’t there physically with us. The excruciating pain & the void you have left behind is immense and indescribable. My precious brother, my jaan, I still can’t say goodbye. I will maintain our sacred bond within my heart And shall keep it alive till eternity. I will keep laughing and crying on our shared memories, Until we meet again, bhai. You will always be my pride @sushantsinghrajput (sic).”

Meanwhile, his another sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been vocal about the entire case, also shared their eldest sister Nitu Singh’s Raksha Bandhan post for Sushant and wrote, “My Rani Di, we have always considered you our mother figure after Mumma. We love you so much! Happy Rakshabandhan my Rani Di…Bhai is always with us and we know it, we cannot deny his pulsating presence around us showering his love on us. @sushantsinghrajput (sic).”

Nitu had written a heartbreaking post on how, for the first time in 35 years, ‘the wrist to tie the rakhi is missing’ and ‘there is no forehead to kiss’. “I learnt so many things with you. How do I learn to live alone without you? Tell me,” the note concluded.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Amidst the tussle between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, Nitish Kumar has ordered a CBI probe into the actor’s death case after his father KK Singh urged CM for the same.