SRK’s photograph from ‘Dunki’ set in Budapest goes viral

A photograph of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of his upcoming film ‘Dunki’ in Budapest has been leaked on social media and has gone viral.

The 56-year-old superstar is busy shooting for the film with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu in London and Europe.

A photograph, which is doing the rounds on the Internet from the sets, was shared by the superstar’s fan club. A caption on it reads: “Srk shooting for movie in Budapest”.

In the picture, the ‘Dear Zindagi’ star looks dapper in an all-black ensemble. He was seen talking to Hirani while the crew surrounded them.

According to reports, ‘Dunki’ is about a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. The movie will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film.

Shah Rukh will also be seen in ‘Pathaan’ starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has a film with Atlee titled ‘Jawaan’.