SRK’s ‘Duplicate’ turns 26, forged lasting friendships behind the scenes

It’s time to celebrate a special milestone in Bollywood history as Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic film “Duplicate” clocks in 26 years! But this anniversary isn’t just about the movie itself; it’s also a reminder of the beautiful friendships it nurtured behind the scenes.

One such bond that blossomed during the making of “Duplicate” is between none other than Karan Johar and Farah Khan. While reminiscing about their journey with the film, Karan and Farah took to Instagram to share their heartfelt memories.

Karan, who served as an assistant director for the film, shared a throwback of the “Duplicate” poster, tagging Farah and expressing his fondness for the shoot. He reminisced, “SRK put all his jigra into the part! Have so many memories of the shoot of this film! Farah Khan do you remember the 20 lens.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Farah, the talented choreographer behind the film’s captivating dance sequences, echoed Karan’s sentiment by sharing the poster on her Instagram stories. She exclaimed, “Oh my godd!! best songs best times, Karan Johar, we actually became best friends here… n it was the 20 mm lens that never came.”

“Duplicate,” directed by Mahesh Bhatt, hit the screens in 1998, marking the beginning of Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration with Dharma Productions. In the film, Khan showcases his versatility by portraying dual roles: Bablu, an aspiring chef, and Manu, a notorious gangster. Alongside Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre captivate audiences with their performances as the female leads.

While “Duplicate” garnered acclaim for its entertaining storyline and memorable performances, it also received two nominations at the 43rd Filmfare Awards. Shah Rukh Khan earned a nod for Best Villain, showcasing his prowess in portraying diverse characters, while Javed Akhtar’s soulful lyrics in “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam” secured a nomination for Best Lyricist.

Loosely inspired by the Hollywood movie “Face/Off,” “Duplicate” continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Bollywood enthusiasts, not only for its cinematic brilliance but also for the friendships it sparked among its talented crew.