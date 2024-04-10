‘Srikanth’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao shines in tale of resilience

Rajkummar Rao has once again proven his versatility as an actor with the much-anticipated trailer release of ‘Srikanth.’ In this upcoming film, he steps into the shoes of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist whose inspiring journey transcends the boundaries of physical impairment.

The trailer, unveiled on Tuesday, offers a glimpse into the extraordinary life of Srikanth Bolla, who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite being visually impaired. Through Rajkummar’s portrayal, viewers witness how Srikanth turned his disability into a source of strength, rather than allowing it to hinder his ambitions.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar shared snippets from behind the scenes, giving fans a glimpse into the camaraderie shared with the real-life Srikanth Bolla. These moments reflect the authenticity and depth of emotion that the film promises to deliver.

Recently, Rajkummar also unveiled his look from the biopic, offering a captivating insight into the resilience and determination of Srikanth Bolla. The motion poster, featuring Rajkummar crossing the finish line of a race, symbolizes the unwavering courage and perseverance that defined Srikanth’s journey.

Srikanth Bolla’s story is one of inspiration and empowerment. Despite being born visually impaired, he went on to found Bollant Industries, providing employment opportunities for unskilled and differently-abled individuals. His dedication to creating a more inclusive society serves as a beacon of hope for many.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit, ‘Srikanth’ is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of its namesake. Alongside Rajkummar Rao, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar.

Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, ‘Srikanth’ is set to hit the cinemas on May 10, inviting audiences to witness a journey that will inspire them to embrace their own resilience and chase their dreams, no matter the obstacles.