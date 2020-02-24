February 24 marks the second death anniversary of “Hawa-Hawai” actress Sridevi, who died in 2018 while attending a family wedding in Dubai. The actor’s death sent the film industry into shock and left her family including Boney Kapoor, and two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, in mourning.

On Monday, actress Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share a priceless childhood picture of herself along with her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi.

Sharing a monochrome picture of her childhood, Janhvi got emotional and wrote “Miss you everyday”, alongside the picture. In the picture, one can see Janhvi lying down on a couch cuddling with her star mother.

View this post on Instagram Miss you everyday A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Feb 23, 2020 at 12:02pm PST

The 22-year-old actor’s heart-touching post was flooded with scores of comments from her fans and people from the cinema fraternity.

Celebrities including Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, and Maheep Kapoor commented with heart emojis on the picture. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Her last film was Mom for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.