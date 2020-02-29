Akshay Kumar is currently busy with his upcoming projects. While his next flick Sooryavanshi is all set to hit the theatres, the makers, on Saturday dropped a new picture from the film featuring the actor.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share the new still from the film. In the latest still from the film, Akshay Kumar is seen riding a red bike with a helicopter seen in the background. The picture is sure to add more to the audience’s excitement who can’t wait to see Akshay in the cop avatar from the fourth film of Shetty’s cop universe.

He also shared the release date of the trailer and informed that the trailer is of four minutes duration. Announcing the release date of the trailer, he wrote, “#SooryavanshiTrailer is of 4 minutes duration… Trailer drops on 2 March 2020 at an event in #Mumbai… #Singham, #Simmba and #Sooryavanshi will attend the trailer launch (sic).”

Interestingly, along with Akshay who plays the titular character in the lead, the other two stars who are making a special appearance in the film, will also be joining the team at the grand trailer launch. Rumours were already rife regarding Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba) joining Akshay at the trailer launch event of the film and now, the same has been confirmed by the makers as well.

Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the screens on March 24, 2020.