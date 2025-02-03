Sooraj Barjatya, creator of iconic Tuffy, reveals he’s zoophobic

Sooraj R Barjatya, the renowned producer-director famous for blockbusters like ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ and ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, recently made a surprising revelation about his fear of animals.

While he’s popular for creating some of the most heartwarming moments involving animals in his films, Barjatya admitted he is actually quite scared of them in real life.

In a candid conversation on the popular singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, the filmmaker shared his experiences working with animals on set.

He mentioned his discomfort while filming the iconic scenes with Tuffy, the lovable dog from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, a character that remains one of the most cherished in Hindi cinema.

Despite the pivotal role the dog played in the film, Barjatya confessed that he kept a distance from the animals. “Animals are just as important as humans, but they scare me,” he explained.

Barjatya’s fear wasn’t just about dogs. He recalled the nerve-wracking experience of shooting with an elephant during ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

Even though the film featured animals as key characters, Sooraj Barjatya admitted he was too nervous to be near them during filming.

On a different note, Barjatya is currently working on the upcoming OTT series ‘Bada Naam Karenge’, which explores a modern GenZ love story focused on self-discovery and family roots.

The show, directorial of Palash Vaswani of ‘Gullak’ fame, is going to drop on Sony LIV on February 7. It features an ensemble cast, including Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, and Kanwaljeet Singh. The series delves into themes of love that challenge societal expectations and redefine family dynamics.

In a touching moment, actor Kanwaljeet Singh, who has had a five-decade-long career in cinema, revealed that ‘Bada Naam Karenge’ allowed him to fulfill a long-held dream of working with Rajshri Productions.