Udit Narayan faces backlash over kissing Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal in old vidoes

Singer Udit Narayan has come under heavy scrutiny after a video from his recent live concert went viral, showing him kissing female fans on stage.

The clip, which captures the veteran singer performing the iconic song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, shows Narayan taking photos with fans before planting a kiss on their lips.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many condemning his actions as inappropriate and disrespectful.

Following the viral video, several older clips resurfaced, intensifying the backlash. One such clip, filmed at an ‘Indian Idol’ event, shows Narayan kissing renowned singer Alka Yagnik on the cheek, visibly shocking her as she quickly steps away.

In another instance, Yagnik seems uncomfortable as Narayan kisses her again at a different event, leading fans to question his behavior towards female celebrities.

Fans took to social media to express their discomfort, criticizing Narayan for crossing boundaries with both fans and fellow performers.

Many have labeled the singer’s actions as indecent and have demanded an explanation for his behavior.

In response to the controversy, Narayan defended his actions in an interview with Hindustan Times, downplaying the incident.

He explained that fans often express their admiration in extreme ways, stating, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain (Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people).”

He went on to suggest that such actions, like handshakes and kisses, are part of the fans’ excitement and shouldn’t be overemphasized.

“There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet. So someone extends their hands for a handshake. Some kiss the hands… Yeh sab deewangi hoti hai (All this is fans’ craze),” he added.