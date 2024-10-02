Sonu Sood shares favorite dialogue from directorial debut ‘Fateh’

Sonu Sood, the popular actor and philanthropist, recently shared his excitement for his upcoming film ‘Fateh’, revealing one of his favorite dialogues from the project.

Taking to social media, Sood posted a video clip along with the caption, “One of my favourite dialogues from ‘FATEH’. Get ready for JAN 10th.” The post quickly garnered a lot of attention, with fans flooding the comment section with love and admiration for the actor and his new film.

Sood’s fan base is eager to see how this intriguing line will play out on screen, especially in the context of ‘Fateh’, which promises to be a gripping action-packed thriller. Given his reputation for impactful performances, audiences are expecting this film to be yet another powerful entry in his already impressive body of work.

As the film’s January 10 release date approaches, excitement is building, and fans are keen to experience what ‘Fateh’ has in store, both in terms of storyline and performances.

‘Fateh’ holds special significance for Sonu Sood, as it marks his directorial debut. Along with directing the film, Sood is also its writer and producer, making this a deeply personal project for him.

The film, which focuses on cybercrime, features Sood in a lead role, sharing the screen with well-known actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah. According to reports, Shah will be playing the role of a hacker.

Sood has emphasized that ‘Fateh’ aims to bring a level of action and suspense comparable to Hollywood blockbusters. He promises that the film will elevate the standard for Indian action films, with high-octane sequences and a storyline that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Backed by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, ‘Fateh’ is positioned to be a significant release in 2024.

Sonu Sood is no stranger to the spotlight, not only for his acting prowess but also for his humanitarian efforts. Throughout his career, he has predominantly appeared in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films, often portraying memorable negative roles. Despite his on-screen persona as a villain, Sood has earned a reputation as a real-life hero, especially for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he helped thousands of stranded migrant workers return home.

Over the years, Sood’s acting has earned him several prestigious awards. In 2009, he won the Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Award for Best Villain and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the Telugu blockbuster ‘Arundhati’.

His portrayal of the antagonist in ‘Dabangg’ earned him the Apsara Award and the IIFA Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role. Additionally, his role in the Telugu film ‘Julayi’ earned him the SIIMA Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role in 2012.