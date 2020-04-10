Actor Sonu Sood has offered his hotel in the city for the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, for staying as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor said it’s important for everyone to stand strongly with the medical staff across the country, who are the real heroes of the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I’m really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes,” the actor said in a statement.

Recently, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri had offered their 4-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

According to the health ministry, as of Friday morning, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 199 with 6,412 cases in the country.