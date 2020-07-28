Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has surely emerged as a messiah for the migrants. Adding to it, the actor has recently begun an initiative to provide job to migrant workers after months of helping them get back to their native places.

In the latest development, the actor has now helped an out of job software engineer secure a job. According to a video doing rounds on the internet, the engineer was fired during the lockdown due to Covid-19 and was forced to sell vegetables for a living.

Sharing the same on her Twitter handle, a user had written, “Dear @SonuSood sir, She’s Sharada, techie who recently got fired from @VirtusaCorp Hyd amid Covid crisis. Without giving up, She’s selling vegetables to support her family & surviving. Please see if you could support her in anyways. Hope you’ll revert sir (sic).”

Reverting back to the user, Sonu tweeted an update late Monday and wrote, “My official met her.Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind (sic).”

Sharing the link for the job site and a contact number, the Pravasi Rojgar handle had tweeted, “Looking for skilled workforce to grow your business? Search from our extensive candidate base and get skilled workers for your exact job needs. Contribute to our cause to help create livelihoods (sic).”