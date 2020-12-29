The shooting for the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Blind has started in Glasgow, Scotland. The film will have a start to finish schedule.

The action-thriller is directed by Shome Makhija, and revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey. The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter.

Sonam was recently seen essaying a cameo as herself in Vikramaditya motwane’s OTT-released film “AK Vs AK”, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Harshvardhan Kapoor.