Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomes their first child, it’s a boy!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on August 20. The couple announces the good news expressing love and gratitude to the supporters and well-wishers.

It’s a happy moment for the Kapoors and Ahujas as Sonam Kapoor and Anand

Ahuja became the parents of a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child

on Saturday and shared the good news by issuing a statement on social media.

“On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and

open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who

have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our

lives are forever changed,” said the new parents.

Good wishes for the little one started pouring in on social media and B-town celebs are gushing over the news.

The Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja on 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year with some adoring maternity photoshoot and recently went for a vacay to enjoy their babymoon in Italy.

Sonam has always been confident in flaunting her baby bump in style and

created ripples in social media with fashionable maternity pictures. Now starts

their new journey of parenthood.