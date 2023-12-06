Sonam Kapoor advocates Indian designers on global stages

Renowned fashion icon Sonam Kapoor recently took a trip down memory lane, revisiting the time when she graced the cover of a prestigious American magazine, clad in the creation of a talented Indian designer. The actress, who has long been a trendsetter on the red carpet, not only embraced Indian designers but also played a pivotal role in promoting their work at major international events.

Recollecting her debut at the esteemed Cannes festival, Kapoor shared insights into her groundbreaking decision to collaborate with an Indian designer for a global platform. At the time, she was collaborating with an international brand that had invited her to the festival. Kapoor, having known ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta since their childhood days in kathak class, deliberated with her sister, Rhea Kapoor, about making a statement by donning an outfit from a young designer who embodied the essence of modern and youthful India.

In a candid statement, Kapoor reminisced, “I remember, I wore her (Masaba) saree, and at that time, I draped the saree myself. We had one makeup artist shared by all young girls representing the global brand I was endorsing. I remember going there, and suddenly there was this one photographer who comes and takes a picture of me, and the next thing I know is that I am on the cover of a leading fashion magazine in America!”

The actress expressed her exhilaration at the unexpected turn of events, highlighting the impact of featuring an Indian designer in a global publication at the age of 23. This accomplishment filled Kapoor with a profound sense of pride as an Indian. Following this significant moment, Kapoor and her sister decided to consistently champion Indian designers on every international platform they encountered.

“I cannot tell you how excited Masaba was! But what was very exciting for me was the fact that I was 23 years old, that an Indian designer featured on a global magazine, and I felt very proud of it as an Indian! After that time, Rhea and I decided that every time there is an international platform, we will always champion an Indian designer, and we have done that,” Sonam added.

Sonam Kapoor’s commitment to showcasing Indian talent on the global stage reflects a broader movement within the fashion industry, emphasizing the diversity and richness of India’s design landscape.