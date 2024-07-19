Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s love story began at Salman Khan’s home

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have captured the hearts of their fans as the newest beloved couple in Bollywood, having recently tied the knot in a private ceremony. Their journey together, kept mostly under wraps until now, has piqued the curiosity of many.

In a candid interview with Bombay Times, Zaheer Iqbal shared the delightful story of how he first crossed paths with Sonakshi Sinha. It was at Salman Khan’s residence where their worlds finally collided. Despite both being regulars at Khan’s gatherings since 2013, fate kept them apart until a special occasion—the after-party of Salman’s movie premiere for ‘Tubelight.’ Zaheer fondly reminisced, “The first time we met was at Salman bhai’s house. I didn’t know she was there, and she didn’t know that I existed! The first time we really spent a lot of time with each other was on June 23, 2017, at the after-party of Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ premiere.”

Their initial meeting blossomed into a deep connection that very night, as Zaheer recalled spending five unforgettable hours chatting with Sonakshi. The world around them seemed to fade away as they realized they were the last ones remaining at the party. It was a moment that sparked something special between them. As Zaheer put it, “We knew that day there was something special here.”

Their love story unfolded over seven years, marked by cherished moments and shared experiences, leading them to finally exchange vows. Opting for a low-key affair, Sonakshi and Zaheer chose to marry in a civil ceremony at their Mumbai residence, surrounded by close family and friends. Following this intimate gathering, they celebrated with a lavish reception at Bastian.

Announcing their union on social media, the couple shared a touching message commemorating the day they first realized their love for each other. Their post, dated June 23, 2024, reflected on their journey together with gratitude and hope for the future. They expressed their joy at officially becoming husband and wife, blessed by their families and the divine.

To maintain their privacy amidst the media frenzy, Sonakshi and Zaheer opted to disable comments on their post, keeping their intimate moments just between them and their loved ones.

As they embark on this new chapter of their lives together, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal continue to be an inspiration, not just for their on-screen charisma but also for their genuine and heartfelt journey towards marital bliss. Fans eagerly await more glimpses into their life as they navigate the joys and challenges of marriage with grace and love.