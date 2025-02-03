Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal channel their inner Rani and Raja

Bollywood’s dynamic duo, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, are bringing in the celebrations with a royal twist! The fun-loving couple, known for their lively personalities, embraced a playful theme, turning into “Rani” and “Raja” for a special occasion.

On Monday, Zaheer took to social media, sharing a picture of himself and Sonakshi holding play cards with their royal titles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero)

He captioned the post, “Rani Tu Main Rajaaaa Let the celebrations begin #TuHaiMehulKiKiran,” sparking excitement among their fans.

In the same post, the couple looked chic and stylish, capturing their lighthearted moment in a unique way. Fans were also treated to some nostalgic moments as Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared throwback pictures from their recent holiday in Sydney, where they celebrated the start of 2025.

One snapshot captured the pair enjoying the thrills of an amusement park, while another showed Zaheer planting a sweet kiss on Sonakshi’s cheek.

A final photo featured the duo playfully making hearts with their hands, further showcasing their adorable chemistry.

Sonakshi captioned the post with, “Some postcards we forgot to post. Last picture was @iamzahero’s idea.”

The couple’s journey took a significant step forward when they officially registered their marriage on June 23, 2024, under the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony, held at Sonakshi’s new Mumbai apartment, marked a milestone in their relationship.

Reflecting on their love story, Sonakshi shared a heartfelt message on social media: “On this very day, seven years back, in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today, that love has guided us through all challenges, leading up to this moment… where, with the blessings of both our families and both our gods, we are now man and wife.”

As for their professional lives, the couple is ready to share the screen in the upcoming film ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’. However, the movie has reportedly run into some legal hurdles.

Adlabs, which owns the rights to certain films, has claimed that the project may be infringing on their copyrights.