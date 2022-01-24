There is something special about ‘Atrangi Re’: Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s role of Rinku is still getting a lot of love even a month after ‘Atrangi Re’ was released.

Talking about the same, Sara said, “I cannot believe, its already been a month since Atrangi Re released.. its definitely overwhelming to see so much love pouring in for the film till now. This film and my character, Rinku, will forever be a part of me somewhere. It has given me a lifetime of memories and will always remain super special. The feedback I have been receiving is humbling and truly motivating, and I’m nothing but grateful for it.” She also shared her selfie on Instagram and wrote, “Happy One Month team #AtrangiRe. FFeelingbeyond #ChakaChak.”

As well as Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai.

(With inputs from ANI)