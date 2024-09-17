Sohum Shah addresses Tumbbad’s competition with ‘Stree’ and ‘Munjya’

Lately, a new wave of the folk-horror genre has captivated cinephiles like never before. Films such as ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Stree’, and ‘Munjya’—along with their devoted fan bases—are a testament to the genre’s growing popularity. Amid the re-release of ‘Tumbbad’, Sohum Shah has announced a sequel to his hit 2018 film.

The film received acclaim from both fans and critics upon its initial release and quickly became a cult classic in the horror genre. On the first day of its re-release, ‘Tumbbad’ surpassed its original first-day collections by a staggering margin of ₹1 crore. While ‘Tumbbad’ opened in 2018 with a Friday collection of ₹65 lakhs, its recent re-release garnered ₹1.65 crores on opening day.

Netizens often compare ‘Tumbbad’ with Maddock Supernatural Universe’s folk horror-comedy films, ‘Stree’ and ‘Munjya’. Amid the re-release and in anticipation of ‘Tumbbad 2’, Sohum Shah addresses the comparisons and competition.

In an interview with India Today, Shah emphasized the core differences between ‘Tumbbad’ and Maddock’s films. He said, “I don’t think that is a problem. Those films are different. None of them are like ‘Tumbbad’. There’s a lot of difference in these stories. They are not making dadi-nani ki kahaniyaan (tales shared by our grandmothers). Our story is not set in modern times. Our film begins and ends in a different period. We have a rakshas, a demon. They are not dealing with such elements.”

Regarding the upcoming sequel, Shah commented, “The kind of love and support that you guys have given to ‘Tumbbad’ makes it easier to create ‘Tumbbad 2’. We are still in the pre-production process and finalizing the script. Once that is done, we will seek the right kind of backing.”

Recently, Shah took to Instagram to share a teaser for the highly anticipated sequel, ‘Tumbbad 2’. The video features characters from the 2018 film—Vinayak and his son Pandurang. A voiceover by Shah says, “Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega…darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega (Time moves in circles. What happened in the past will return again… The door will reopen).” His son’s character then asks, “Yeh, wapas khulega toh Hastar bhi fir ayega? (If it opens again, will Hastar return?).” The trailer concludes with Shah responding, “Pralay, Pralay ayega (cataclysm will come).”

‘Tumbbad’ became the first Indian film to be screened at the Venice International Film Festival during its 75th edition. Developed on a budget of ₹5 crores, it earned approximately ₹15 crores upon its initial release. The film received eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and won three prestigious awards. Meanwhile, ‘Stree 2’, which released on August 14, has been breaking records and has already surpassed blockbusters like ‘Animal’ and ‘Gadar 2’, becoming the second-biggest Hindi film of all time. Additionally, ‘Munjya’ has also emerged as a surprise hit and garnered a massive fan base.