‘Sky Force’ BTS: Varlin Panwar reveals Akshay Kumar & Veer Pahariya’s intense prep!

The high-flying action thriller ‘Sky Force’ has taken 2025 by storm, and its journey isn’t over yet. After dominating the box office, the film is now a hot favorite on OTT, drawing in audiences with its patriotic storyline and gripping aerial combat sequences. While fans continue to rave about the movie, retired Indian Air Force officer and military consultant Varlin Panwar recently gave an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how ‘Sky Force’ came to life.

Varlin Panwar, who played a crucial role in ensuring the film’s military authenticity, shared a series of BTS moments on social media.

The photos capture Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya fully immersed in their roles, dressed in their Air Force uniforms and engaged in serious discussions about their characters.

Taking to Instagram, Varlin wrote, “World of SKYFORCE ✈️❤️ Watch it on @amazonprime. Amazing work by the team.”

She applauded the hard work put into the film and encouraged audiences to experience it on Amazon Prime Video. Veer Pahariya also reshared the images on his stories, fueling excitement among fans.

While Akshay Kumar delivered yet another rock-solid performance, ‘Sky Force’ also introduced a new talent to Bollywood—Veer Pahariya. The young actor made a bold debut, portraying Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a hero from the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war. His character played a key role in India’s airstrike on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase, a moment in history that has now been brought to the big screen with thrilling intensity.

Despite this being his first film, Veer left a lasting impact. He didn’t play it safe—he stepped into a challenging role and nailed it, earning praise from critics and audiences alike.

Have you watched ‘Sky Force’ yet? Let us know what you think!